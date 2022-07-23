Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Gene Expression: From Gene to Protein
Chapter 17, Problem 5

Which component is not directly involved in translation?
a. GTP
b. DNA
c. tRNA
d. ribosomes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of translation: Translation is the process by which the genetic code carried by mRNA is decoded to produce a specific polypeptide or protein. It occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell and involves several key components.
Identify the components directly involved in translation: The main components involved in translation are mRNA, tRNA, ribosomes, and various enzymes and factors. mRNA provides the template, tRNA brings amino acids, and ribosomes facilitate the assembly of the protein.
Consider the role of GTP: GTP (Guanosine Triphosphate) is an energy source used during translation. It provides the necessary energy for the binding of tRNA to the ribosome and for the movement of the ribosome along the mRNA.
Examine the role of DNA: DNA is the molecule that contains the genetic instructions for the development and function of living organisms. However, DNA is not directly involved in the translation process itself; it is involved in transcription, where mRNA is synthesized.
Conclude which component is not directly involved: Based on the understanding of translation, DNA is not directly involved in the translation process. It is involved in transcription, which precedes translation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template. It involves decoding the mRNA sequence into a polypeptide chain, with tRNA bringing amino acids to the ribosome and GTP providing energy for the process. Understanding translation is crucial for identifying components directly involved in protein synthesis.
Role of DNA in Protein Synthesis

DNA contains the genetic instructions for protein synthesis but is not directly involved in translation. Instead, DNA is transcribed into mRNA in the nucleus, which then travels to the ribosome for translation. Recognizing DNA's indirect role helps clarify why it is not a direct participant in the translation process.
Function of tRNA and Ribosomes

tRNA and ribosomes are essential components of translation. tRNA molecules transport specific amino acids to the ribosome, where ribosomes facilitate the assembly of these amino acids into a polypeptide chain. Their direct involvement in translation highlights their critical roles in protein synthesis.
