This video, we're going to talk about how primary endosymbiosis gave rise to the very first eukaryotes, which are believed to be protists. And so recall from way back in our previous lesson videos that we already covered endosymbiosis. So we already know that it is a symbiotic relationship where one organism lives inside of another. And so really the new piece of information here in this video is that it's specifically primary endosymbiosis that gave rise to the first eukaryotes. And so primary endosymbiosis is when a host cell engulfs a prokaryotic cell, which would then live inside of the host cell and develop a symbiotic relationship with it.
And so you can think that the "p" in primary endosymbiosis is for the "p" in a prokaryotic cell being engulfed. And so notice in this image down below, which should look very familiar to you, that primary endosymbiosis is believed to have occurred multiple times throughout biological history. So notice here that we're showing you 2 primary endosymbiotic events. In the 1st primary endosymbiotic event, notice that a prokaryotic aerobic bacterium is being engulfed by this host cell here and over a very long period of time eventually would have evolved into the mitochondria organelles that we can find in heterotrophic and photosynthetic eukaryotes today. Now in the second primary endosymbiotic event, once again, notice that a prokaryotic cell is being engulfed, this time a photosynthetic bacterium.
And over a very long period of time, eventually, it would have evolved into the chloroplast organelles that we can find in photosynthetic eukaryotes today. So in our next video, we're going to talk about yet another type of endosymbiosis, not to be confused with primary endosymbiosis. So I'll see you all there.