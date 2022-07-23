Skip to main content
Ch. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed Plants
Chapter 30, Problem 5

Gymnosperms and angiosperms have the following in common except
a. Seeds
b. Pollen
c. Ovaries
d. Ovules

Understand the key characteristics of gymnosperms and angiosperms. Gymnosperms are seed-producing plants that do not form flowers or fruits, while angiosperms are flowering plants that produce seeds within an ovary.
Identify the common features between gymnosperms and angiosperms. Both groups produce seeds and pollen, which are essential for reproduction.
Recognize the differences between gymnosperms and angiosperms. Gymnosperms do not have ovaries; their seeds are exposed, whereas angiosperms have seeds enclosed within an ovary.
Consider the role of ovules in both plant types. Ovules are present in both gymnosperms and angiosperms as they develop into seeds after fertilization.
Determine which feature is not common between gymnosperms and angiosperms. Since gymnosperms lack ovaries, this is the feature that is not shared between the two groups.

Gymnosperms

Gymnosperms are a group of seed-producing plants that include conifers, cycads, ginkgo, and gnetophytes. Unlike angiosperms, gymnosperms do not produce flowers or fruits; their seeds are exposed or borne on cones. Understanding gymnosperms is crucial for distinguishing their reproductive structures from those of angiosperms.
Angiosperms

Angiosperms, also known as flowering plants, are characterized by having seeds enclosed within an ovary, which typically develops into a fruit. They produce flowers for reproduction, which contain structures like stamens and pistils. This concept is essential for understanding the differences in reproductive strategies between angiosperms and gymnosperms.
Ovaries

Ovaries are a part of the female reproductive organ in angiosperms, where ovules are contained and fertilization occurs. After fertilization, the ovary develops into a fruit that encloses the seeds. This concept is key to understanding why ovaries are present in angiosperms but not in gymnosperms, which lack this structure.
Textbook Question

Key features of seed plants facilitating life on land include three of the following four traits. Select the exception.

a. Homospory

b. Pollen

c. Reduced gametophytes

d. Seeds

Textbook Question

With respect to angiosperms, which of the following is incorrectly paired with its chromosome count?

a. Egg—n

b. Megaspore—2n

c. Microspore—n

d. Zygote—2n

Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?

a. Dependent gametophytes

b. Ovules

c. Pollen

d. Alternation of generations

Textbook Question

Use the letters a–d to label where on the phylogenetic tree each of the following derived characters appears.

a. Flowers

b. Embryos

c. Seeds

d. Vascular tissue

Textbook Question

The history of life has been punctuated by several mass extinctions. For example, the impact of a meteorite may have wiped out most of the dinosaurs and many forms of marine life at the end of the Cretaceous period. Fossils indicate that plants were less severely affected by this mass extinction. What adaptations may have enabled plants to withstand this disaster better than animals?

