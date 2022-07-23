Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed Plants
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed PlantsProblem 3
Chapter 30, Problem 3

With respect to angiosperms, which of the following is incorrectly paired with its chromosome count?
a. Egg—n
b. Megaspore—2n
c. Microspore—n
d. Zygote—2n

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic life cycle of angiosperms, which includes alternation of generations between the haploid (n) gametophyte and the diploid (2n) sporophyte.
Recall that the egg cell in angiosperms is a gamete, which is haploid (n), meaning it contains one set of chromosomes.
Recognize that the megaspore is part of the sporophyte generation and undergoes meiosis to produce haploid cells, so it should be haploid (n), not diploid (2n).
Identify that the microspore is also a product of meiosis and is haploid (n), as it develops into the male gametophyte.
Understand that the zygote is formed by the fusion of two gametes (egg and sperm), resulting in a diploid (2n) cell, which will develop into the sporophyte.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
26s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angiosperm Life Cycle

Angiosperms, or flowering plants, have a life cycle that includes alternation of generations, involving both haploid (n) and diploid (2n) stages. The haploid stage includes gametes like eggs and spores, while the diploid stage includes the zygote and the mature plant. Understanding these stages is crucial for determining chromosome counts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Protist Life Cycles

Chromosome Count in Plant Reproduction

Chromosome count refers to the number of chromosomes present in a cell. In angiosperms, gametes such as eggs and microspores are haploid (n), containing one set of chromosomes, while the zygote is diploid (2n), formed by the fusion of two haploid gametes. This concept helps identify the correct pairing of reproductive structures with their chromosome counts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:09
Homologous Chromosomes

Megaspore Development

Megaspores are part of the female reproductive structure in angiosperms and are typically haploid (n), formed through meiosis. They develop into the female gametophyte, which produces the egg. The incorrect pairing in the question suggests a diploid (2n) count, which is not typical for megaspores, highlighting the importance of understanding their role and development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
Embryonic Plant Development
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where in an angiosperm would you find a megasporangium?

a. In the style of a flower

b. Enclosed in the stigma of a flower

c. Within an ovule contained within an ovary of a flower

d. Packed into pollen sacs within the anthers found on a stamen

1352
views
Textbook Question

Key features of seed plants facilitating life on land include three of the following four traits. Select the exception.

a. Homospory

b. Pollen

c. Reduced gametophytes

d. Seeds

1450
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?

a. Dependent gametophytes

b. Ovules

c. Pollen

d. Alternation of generations

1620
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Gymnosperms and angiosperms have the following in common except

a. Seeds

b. Pollen

c. Ovaries

d. Ovules

2192
views
Textbook Question

Use the letters a–d to label where on the phylogenetic tree each of the following derived characters appears.

a. Flowers

b. Embryos

c. Seeds

d. Vascular tissue

1177
views