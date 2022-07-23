Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?
a. Dependent gametophytes
b. Ovules
c. Pollen
d. Alternation of generations
Gymnosperms and angiosperms have the following in common except
a. Seeds
b. Pollen
c. Ovaries
d. Ovules
Use the letters a–d to label where on the phylogenetic tree each of the following derived characters appears.
a. Flowers
b. Embryos
c. Seeds
d. Vascular tissue