Ch. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed Plants
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed PlantsProblem 4
Chapter 30, Problem 4

Which of the following is not a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?
a. Dependent gametophytes
b. Ovules
c. Pollen
d. Alternation of generations

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of gymnosperms and angiosperms. These are seed-producing plants, and they share certain features that distinguish them from other plant groups.
Review the concept of dependent gametophytes. In gymnosperms and angiosperms, the gametophyte generation is reduced and dependent on the sporophyte for nutrition.
Examine the role of ovules. Both gymnosperms and angiosperms have ovules, which develop into seeds after fertilization.
Consider the function of pollen. Pollen is a characteristic of seed plants, including gymnosperms and angiosperms, allowing for the transfer of male gametes to the female ovules.
Understand alternation of generations. This is a life cycle feature present in all plants, not just gymnosperms and angiosperms, involving a switch between haploid gametophyte and diploid sporophyte generations.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dependent Gametophytes

In gymnosperms and angiosperms, the gametophyte generation is dependent on the sporophyte for nutrition and support. This contrasts with non-seed plants, where the gametophyte is often independent. Understanding this dependency is crucial for distinguishing seed plants from other plant groups.
Ovules

Ovules are structures within seed plants where the female gametophytes develop and where fertilization occurs, leading to seed formation. Both gymnosperms and angiosperms possess ovules, which are key to their reproductive processes, setting them apart from non-seed plants.
Alternation of Generations

Alternation of generations is a life cycle pattern where plants alternate between haploid gametophyte and diploid sporophyte generations. This is a characteristic of all plants, not just gymnosperms and angiosperms, making it a non-distinguishing feature in this context.
