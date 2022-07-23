Textbook Question
Key features of seed plants facilitating life on land include three of the following four traits. Select the exception.
a. Homospory
b. Pollen
c. Reduced gametophytes
d. Seeds
With respect to angiosperms, which of the following is incorrectly paired with its chromosome count?
a. Egg—n
b. Megaspore—2n
c. Microspore—n
d. Zygote—2n
Which of the following is not a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?
a. Dependent gametophytes
b. Ovules
c. Pollen
d. Alternation of generations