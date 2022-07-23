Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed Plants
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 30 - Plant Diversity II: The Evolution of Seed PlantsProblem 1
Chapter 30, Problem 1

Where in an angiosperm would you find a megasporangium?
a. In the style of a flower
b. Enclosed in the stigma of a flower
c. Within an ovule contained within an ovary of a flower
d. Packed into pollen sacs within the anthers found on a stamen

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of an angiosperm flower: Angiosperms, or flowering plants, have reproductive structures that include the stamen (male part) and the pistil (female part). The pistil consists of the ovary, style, and stigma.
Identify the function of the megasporangium: The megasporangium is a structure where megaspores are produced. In angiosperms, it is involved in the development of the female gametophyte.
Locate the ovule: The ovule is found within the ovary of the flower. It is the site where the megasporangium is located.
Connect the ovule to the megasporangium: Within the ovule, the megasporangium is enclosed and is responsible for producing megaspores through meiosis.
Conclude the location: Based on the structure and function, the megasporangium is found within an ovule contained within the ovary of a flower, which corresponds to option c.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angiosperm Reproductive Structures

Angiosperms, or flowering plants, have complex reproductive structures. The flower is the main reproductive organ, consisting of male parts (stamens) and female parts (pistils). Understanding the anatomy of these structures, including the ovary, style, stigma, and anthers, is crucial for identifying where specific reproductive processes occur.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Fungi Reproduction - 3

Megasporangium

The megasporangium is a structure within the ovule of seed plants where megaspores are produced. In angiosperms, the ovule is located within the ovary of the flower. The megasporangium plays a vital role in the development of female gametophytes, which are essential for sexual reproduction in plants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:26
Seed Plants - 1

Ovule and Ovary

The ovule is the structure within the ovary of a flower that develops into a seed after fertilization. It contains the megasporangium, where megaspores are formed. The ovary is the enlarged basal portion of the pistil, which houses the ovules and eventually matures into fruit, protecting and dispersing seeds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Ovaries and Testes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Key features of seed plants facilitating life on land include three of the following four traits. Select the exception.

a. Homospory

b. Pollen

c. Reduced gametophytes

d. Seeds

1450
views
Textbook Question

With respect to angiosperms, which of the following is incorrectly paired with its chromosome count?

a. Egg—n

b. Megaspore—2n

c. Microspore—n

d. Zygote—2n

1343
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants?

a. Dependent gametophytes

b. Ovules

c. Pollen

d. Alternation of generations

1620
views
1
rank
1
comments