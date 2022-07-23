Textbook Question
The innermost layer of the root cortex is the
a. Core
b. Pericycle
c. Endodermis
d. Pith
Heartwood and sapwood consist of
a. Bark
b. Periderm
c. Secondary xylem
d. Secondary phloem
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by
a. A change in the morphology of the leaves produced
b. The initiation of secondary growth
c. The formation of lateral roots
d. The activation of floral meristem identity genes