Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of
a. Cell differentiation
b. Morphogenesis
c. Cell division
d. Cell elongation
The innermost layer of the root cortex is the
a. Core
b. Pericycle
c. Endodermis
d. Pith
Heartwood and sapwood consist of
a. Bark
b. Periderm
c. Secondary xylem
d. Secondary phloem
Suppose a flower had normal expression of genes A and C and expression of gene B in all four whorls. Based on the ABC hypothesis, what would be the structure of that flower, starting at the outermost whorl?
a. Carpel-petal-petal-carpel
b. Petal-petal-stamen-stamen
c. Sepal-carpel-carpel-sepal
d. Sepal-sepal-carpel-carpel
Which of the following arise(s), directly or indirectly, from meristematic activity?
a. Secondary xylem
b. Leaves
c. Dermal tissue
d. All of the above
Which of the following would not be seen in a cross section through the woody part of a root?
a. Sclerenchyma cells
b. Parenchyma cells
c. Sieve-tube elements
d. Root hairs