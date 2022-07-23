Most of the growth of a plant body is the result of
a. Cell differentiation
b. Morphogenesis
c. Cell division
d. Cell elongation
Heartwood and sapwood consist of
a. Bark
b. Periderm
c. Secondary xylem
d. Secondary phloem
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by
a. A change in the morphology of the leaves produced
b. The initiation of secondary growth
c. The formation of lateral roots
d. The activation of floral meristem identity genes
Suppose a flower had normal expression of genes A and C and expression of gene B in all four whorls. Based on the ABC hypothesis, what would be the structure of that flower, starting at the outermost whorl?
a. Carpel-petal-petal-carpel
b. Petal-petal-stamen-stamen
c. Sepal-carpel-carpel-sepal
d. Sepal-sepal-carpel-carpel