Ch. 37 - Soil and Plant Nutrition
Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Campbell Biology
Ch. 37 - Soil and Plant Nutrition
Chapter 37, Problem 7

The greatest difference in health between two groups of plants of the same species, one group with mycorrhizae and one group without mycorrhizae, would be in an environment
a. Where nitrogen-fixing bacteria are abundant
b. That has soil with poor drainage
c. That has hot summers and cold winters
d. In which the soil is relatively deficient in mineral nutrients

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of mycorrhizae: Mycorrhizae are symbiotic associations between fungi and plant roots. They enhance the plant's ability to absorb water and nutrients, particularly phosphorus, from the soil.
Consider the environmental conditions: Analyze each option to determine how the presence or absence of mycorrhizae would impact plant health in that specific environment.
Evaluate option a: In an environment with abundant nitrogen-fixing bacteria, plants may already have access to sufficient nitrogen, reducing the relative advantage provided by mycorrhizae.
Evaluate option b: Poor drainage can lead to waterlogged soil, which might not directly relate to the nutrient absorption benefits provided by mycorrhizae.
Evaluate option d: In nutrient-deficient soil, mycorrhizae can significantly enhance nutrient uptake, providing a substantial health advantage to plants with mycorrhizae over those without.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycorrhizae

Mycorrhizae are symbiotic associations between fungi and plant roots, enhancing nutrient and water absorption. The fungi extend the root system, increasing the plant's access to soil nutrients, particularly phosphorus, and improving drought resistance. This relationship is crucial in nutrient-poor soils, where plants without mycorrhizae may struggle to obtain essential minerals.
Nutrient Deficiency in Soil

Soil nutrient deficiency refers to the lack of essential minerals and nutrients required for plant growth, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. In such conditions, plants may exhibit stunted growth, chlorosis, and reduced yield. Mycorrhizal associations are particularly beneficial in these environments, as they enhance nutrient uptake, especially phosphorus, which is often limited in deficient soils.
Symbiotic Relationships

Symbiotic relationships involve close interactions between different species, often providing mutual benefits. In the context of mycorrhizae, the plant supplies carbohydrates to the fungi, while the fungi enhance the plant's nutrient and water absorption. This mutualistic relationship is vital for plant health, particularly in challenging environmental conditions, such as nutrient-poor soils.
