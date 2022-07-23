Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except:
a. Soil salinization
b. Overfertilization
c. Land subsidence
d. Aquifer depletion.
A mineral deficiency is likely to affect older leaves more than younger leaves if
a. The mineral is a micronutrient
b. The mineral is very mobile within the plant
c. The mineral is required for chlorophyll synthesis
d. The mineral is a macronutrient
The greatest difference in health between two groups of plants of the same species, one group with mycorrhizae and one group without mycorrhizae, would be in an environment
a. Where nitrogen-fixing bacteria are abundant
b. That has soil with poor drainage
c. That has hot summers and cold winters
d. In which the soil is relatively deficient in mineral nutrients
The specific relationship between a legume and its mutualistic Rhizobium strain probably depends on:
a. Each legume having a chemical dialogue with a fungus
b. Each Rhizobium strain having a form of nitrogenase that works only in the appropriate legume host
c. Each legume being found where the soil has only the Rhizobium specific to that legume
d. Specific recognition between chemical signals and signal receptors of the Rhizobium strain and legume species
Draw a simple sketch of cation exchange, showing a root hair, a soil particle with anions, and a hydrogen ion displacing a mineral cation.