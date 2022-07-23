Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 37 - Soil and Plant Nutrition
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 37 - Soil and Plant NutritionProblem 8
Chapter 37, Problem 8

Two groups of tomatoes were grown under laboratory conditions, one with humus added to the soil and one as a control without humus. The leaves of the plants grown without humus were yellowish (less green) compared with those of the plants grown in humus-enriched soil. The best explanation is that
a. The healthy plants used the food in the decomposing leaves of the humus for energy to make chlorophyll.
b. The humus made the soil more loosely packed, so water penetrated more easily to the roots.
c. The humus contained minerals such as magnesium and iron needed for the synthesis of chlorophyll.
d. The heat released by the decomposing leaves of the humus caused more rapid growth and chlorophyll synthesis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main difference between the two groups of tomato plants: one group was grown with humus in the soil, and the other was grown without humus.
Observe the condition of the plants: the plants grown without humus had yellowish leaves, indicating a lack of chlorophyll.
Recall that chlorophyll synthesis in plants requires certain minerals, such as magnesium and iron, which are essential components of chlorophyll molecules.
Consider the role of humus in soil: humus is known to improve soil fertility by providing essential nutrients and minerals that plants need for growth and development.
Conclude that the most likely explanation for the difference in leaf color is that the humus-enriched soil provided necessary minerals like magnesium and iron, which are crucial for chlorophyll synthesis, making option c the best explanation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chlorophyll Synthesis

Chlorophyll is a green pigment crucial for photosynthesis, allowing plants to absorb light energy. Its synthesis requires specific nutrients, including magnesium and iron, which are essential components of the chlorophyll molecule. Without these nutrients, plants may exhibit yellowing leaves due to insufficient chlorophyll production, impacting their ability to photosynthesize effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Pigments of Photosynthesis

Role of Humus in Soil

Humus is the organic component of soil, formed by the decomposition of leaves and other plant material. It enhances soil fertility by improving nutrient content and soil structure, facilitating better water retention and root penetration. Humus can supply essential minerals and nutrients, such as magnesium and iron, which are vital for plant growth and chlorophyll synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:13
Soil Composition

Nutrient Availability and Plant Health

Plants require a range of nutrients for optimal growth, including macronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, and micronutrients like magnesium and iron. These nutrients are absorbed from the soil and are critical for various physiological processes, including chlorophyll production. A deficiency in these nutrients can lead to poor plant health, manifesting as yellowing leaves and stunted growth.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Soil Nutrients
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except:

a. Soil salinization

b. Overfertilization

c. Land subsidence

d. Aquifer depletion.

746
views
Textbook Question

A mineral deficiency is likely to affect older leaves more than younger leaves if

a. The mineral is a micronutrient

b. The mineral is very mobile within the plant

c. The mineral is required for chlorophyll synthesis

d. The mineral is a macronutrient

1359
views
Textbook Question

The greatest difference in health between two groups of plants of the same species, one group with mycorrhizae and one group without mycorrhizae, would be in an environment

a. Where nitrogen-fixing bacteria are abundant

b. That has soil with poor drainage

c. That has hot summers and cold winters

d. In which the soil is relatively deficient in mineral nutrients

973
views
Textbook Question

The specific relationship between a legume and its mutualistic Rhizobium strain probably depends on:

a. Each legume having a chemical dialogue with a fungus

b. Each Rhizobium strain having a form of nitrogenase that works only in the appropriate legume host

c. Each legume being found where the soil has only the Rhizobium specific to that legume

d. Specific recognition between chemical signals and signal receptors of the Rhizobium strain and legume species

1016
views
Textbook Question

Draw a simple sketch of cation exchange, showing a root hair, a soil particle with anions, and a hydrogen ion displacing a mineral cation.

1161
views