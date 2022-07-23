Textbook Question
The mammalian trachea and esophagus both connect to the
a. Pharynx
b. Stomach
c. Large intestine
d. Rectum
Which of the following organs is incorrectly paired with its function?
a. Stomach—protein digestion
b. Large intestine—bile production
c. Small intestine—nutrient absorption
d. Pancreas—enzyme production
Which of the following is not a major activity of the stomach?
a. Storage
b. HCl production
c. Nutrient absorption
d. Enzyme secretion