Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 49 - Nervous SystemsProblem 6
Chapter 49, Problem 6

Injury localized to the hypothalamus would most likely disrupt
a. Regulation of body temperature
b. Short-term memory
c. Executive functions, such as decision making
d. Sorting of sensory information

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the primary functions of the hypothalamus in the brain. The hypothalamus is responsible for regulating various autonomic processes, including body temperature, hunger, thirst, and circadian rhythms.
Consider the role of the hypothalamus in regulating body temperature. It acts as the body's thermostat, maintaining homeostasis by triggering responses to either increase or decrease body temperature as needed.
Evaluate the other options provided in the problem: short-term memory, executive functions, and sorting of sensory information. These functions are primarily associated with other parts of the brain.
Short-term memory is mainly associated with the hippocampus, executive functions with the prefrontal cortex, and sorting of sensory information with the thalamus.
Conclude that an injury to the hypothalamus would most likely disrupt the regulation of body temperature, as this is one of its key functions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothalamus Function

The hypothalamus is a small but crucial part of the brain that plays a key role in maintaining homeostasis. It regulates various autonomic processes, including body temperature, hunger, thirst, and circadian rhythms. Damage to the hypothalamus can disrupt these functions, leading to issues such as temperature regulation problems.
Functional Groups

Body Temperature Regulation

Body temperature regulation is a critical function of the hypothalamus, which acts as the body's thermostat. It receives input about the body's current temperature and initiates responses to either conserve or dissipate heat, ensuring the body maintains a stable internal environment. Disruption in this area can lead to conditions like hyperthermia or hypothermia.
Temperature in Aquatic Biomes

Brain Regions and Their Functions

Different brain regions are responsible for specific functions. The hypothalamus is involved in autonomic and endocrine functions, while the hippocampus is crucial for memory, and the prefrontal cortex is associated with executive functions like decision-making. Understanding these distinctions helps in identifying the effects of localized brain injuries.
