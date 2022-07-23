Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the BiosphereProblem 1
Chapter 52, Problem 1

Which of the following areas of study focuses on the exchange of energy, organisms, and materials between ecosystems?
a. Organismal ecology
b. Landscape ecology
c. Ecosystem ecology
d. Community ecology

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: 'exchange of energy, organisms, and materials between ecosystems'.
Understand that 'organismal ecology' focuses on individual organisms and their interactions with the environment.
Recognize that 'community ecology' studies the interactions between species within a community.
Note that 'ecosystem ecology' examines energy flow and nutrient cycling within a single ecosystem.
Realize that 'landscape ecology' is the study of spatial patterns and the exchange of energy, organisms, and materials between multiple ecosystems, making it the correct focus for this question.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ecosystem Ecology

Ecosystem ecology is the study of interactions among organisms and their environment as an integrated system. It focuses on the flow of energy and cycling of materials through ecosystems, examining how these processes affect the structure and function of the ecosystem. This field is crucial for understanding how ecosystems operate and respond to changes.
Introduction to Ecosystems

Landscape Ecology

Landscape ecology examines the spatial patterns and ecological processes across large geographical areas. It emphasizes the interactions between ecosystems and the movement of organisms, energy, and materials across landscapes. This approach helps in understanding how different ecosystems are interconnected and how changes in one area can impact others.
Ecology

Community Ecology

Community ecology studies the interactions between species within a community and how these interactions shape the community's structure and dynamics. It focuses on relationships such as predation, competition, and symbiosis, and how these affect species diversity and abundance. Understanding community ecology is essential for grasping how species coexist and influence each other's survival.
Introduction to Community Ecology
Textbook Question

Which lake zone would be absent in a very shallow lake?

a. Benthic zone

b. Aphotic zone

c. Pelagic zone

d. Littoral zone

1698
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?

a. A distribution predicted almost entirely by rock and soil patterns

b. Clear boundaries between adjacent biomes

c. Vegetation demonstrating vertical layering

d. Cold winter months

1097
views
Textbook Question

The oceans affect the biosphere in all of the following ways except

a. Producing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen.

b. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

c. Moderating the climate of terrestrial biomes.

d. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater.

1267
views