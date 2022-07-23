What proportion of chromosomes in a man's skin cell are maternal chromosomes?
If you followed a woman's cells through meiosis, at what stage of meiosis would the amount of DNA in one of these cells be equal to the amount of DNA in one of her G1 phase (before DNA replication) kidney cells?
Key Concepts
Meiosis
DNA Content and Cell Cycle Phases
Meiosis I and DNA Amount
Nondisjunction that leads to problems in offspring can occur in:
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I only
c. Meiosis I and II
d. Mitosis, meiosis I, and meiosis II
Select True or False for each statement.
Sister chromatids are homologous chromosomes.
Non-sister chromatids are found on two different homologs.
Crossing over occurs between sister chromatids.
A chiasma forms between two of the four molecules of double-stranded DNA on duplicated homologous chromosomes.
Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells. If such a cell enters meiosis, how many chromosomes and double-helical molecules of DNA will be present in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis II?
a. 21 chromosomes and 21 double-helical DNA molecules
b. 21 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules
c. 42 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules
d. 42 chromosomes and 84 double-helical DNA molecules
Triploid (3n) watermelons, which are seedless, are produced by crossing a tetraploid (4n) strain with a diploid (2n) plant. Explain why this mating produces a triploid individual.
Meiosis results in independent assortment of egg-derived and sperm-derived chromosomes. If 2𝑛=4 for a given organism, and there is no crossing over, what is the chance that a gamete produced by this diploid organism will receive only sperm-derived chromosomes? In domestic cats, 2𝑛=38. What is the chance that a cat gamete contains only egg-derived chromosomes?