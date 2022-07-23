Nondisjunction that leads to problems in offspring can occur in:
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I only
c. Meiosis I and II
d. Mitosis, meiosis I, and meiosis II
Select True or False for each statement.
Sister chromatids are homologous chromosomes.
Non-sister chromatids are found on two different homologs.
Crossing over occurs between sister chromatids.
A chiasma forms between two of the four molecules of double-stranded DNA on duplicated homologous chromosomes.
If you followed a woman's cells through meiosis, at what stage of meiosis would the amount of DNA in one of these cells be equal to the amount of DNA in one of her G1 phase (before DNA replication) kidney cells?
Triploid (3n) watermelons, which are seedless, are produced by crossing a tetraploid (4n) strain with a diploid (2n) plant. Explain why this mating produces a triploid individual.
Meiosis results in independent assortment of egg-derived and sperm-derived chromosomes. If 2𝑛=4 for a given organism, and there is no crossing over, what is the chance that a gamete produced by this diploid organism will receive only sperm-derived chromosomes? In domestic cats, 2𝑛=38. What is the chance that a cat gamete contains only egg-derived chromosomes?
A species of rotifer, a small freshwater invertebrate, lost the ability to reproduce sexually millions of years ago. A remarkable feature of its life cycle is the ability to withstand dry conditions. When the rotifer's environment dries out, so does the rotifer, and it can be blown to a new area. Rotifers that land in water will rehydrate and resume an active life. A major pathogen of these rotifers is a species of fungus that cannot survive drying. Some scientists hypothesize that drying rids the rotifers of this pathogen. Design an experimental study to test this hypothesis.