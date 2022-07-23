Double-Helical DNA Molecules

Each chromosome consists of a single double-helical DNA molecule. During the S phase of the cell cycle, before meiosis begins, each chromosome is replicated, resulting in two sister chromatids per chromosome. However, during meiosis II, the sister chromatids are separated, leading to each daughter cell containing one double-helical DNA molecule per chromosome. Therefore, at the end of meiosis II, each daughter cell will have 21 double-helical DNA molecules.