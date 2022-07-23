Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Meiosis
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 13

Select True or False for each statement.
T/FLinked genes are always inherited together.
T/FGenetic map distances measure the number of nucleotides between a pair of genes.
T/FThe farther apart genes are on a chromosome, the more likely there is to be a crossover between these genes during meiosis.
T/FCrossing over occurs between genes on different homologs of a homologous chromosome pair.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of linked genes: Linked genes are located close to each other on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together because the likelihood of crossing over between them is low. However, they are not always inherited together due to possible recombination events.
Explore genetic map distances: Genetic map distances are measured in centimorgans (cM) and represent the frequency of recombination between genes, not the physical number of nucleotides. This distance is a measure of how often crossing over occurs between genes during meiosis.
Consider the relationship between gene distance and crossover frequency: The farther apart two genes are on a chromosome, the higher the probability of a crossover event occurring between them during meiosis. This is because there is more physical space for recombination to occur.
Examine the process of crossing over: Crossing over occurs during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. This exchange happens between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosome pairs, allowing for genetic variation.
Review each statement based on the explanations: Use the understanding of linked genes, genetic map distances, crossover frequency, and the process of crossing over to determine the truthfulness of each statement provided in the problem.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linked Genes

Linked genes are genes located close to each other on the same chromosome, which tend to be inherited together due to their physical proximity. However, they are not always inherited together because crossing over during meiosis can separate them, leading to genetic recombination.
Genetic Map Distances

Genetic map distances are measured in centimorgans (cM) and represent the frequency of recombination between genes, not the physical distance in nucleotides. A higher recombination frequency indicates that genes are farther apart on the chromosome, allowing for more crossover events.
Crossing Over

Crossing over is a process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, increasing genetic diversity. It occurs between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosome pairs, and the likelihood of crossing over increases with the physical distance between genes on the chromosome.
