Ch. 16 - How Genes Work
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 16 - How Genes Work Problem 14
Chapter 16, Problem 14

Researchers compared the amino acid sequences of the transport protein in zebrafish, puffer fish, mice, and humans. They found many stretches with identical sequences in all four species. Does this mean that the corresponding mRNA base sequences are also the same in these four species? Explain why or why not.

1
Identify the relationship between amino acids and mRNA: Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and their sequence in a protein is determined by the sequence of nucleotide bases in mRNA through the process of translation.
Understand the genetic code's redundancy: The genetic code is degenerate, meaning that most amino acids are encoded by more than one codon (sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA). This allows for different mRNA sequences to code for the same amino acid.
Consider species-specific codon usage: Different organisms might preferentially use certain codons over others to code for the same amino acid, a phenomenon known as codon bias. This can lead to variations in mRNA sequences across species even when the amino acid sequences are identical.
Examine evolutionary conservation: The presence of identical amino acid sequences in different species suggests that these protein regions are evolutionarily conserved due to their importance in function. However, the underlying mRNA sequences might still differ due to the degeneracy of the genetic code.
Conclude the relationship: While the identical amino acid sequences in the transport proteins of zebrafish, puffer fish, mice, and humans suggest a conserved function, it does not necessarily mean that the mRNA sequences are identical across these species due to the redundancy of the genetic code and species-specific codon preferences.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Sequences

Amino acid sequences are the linear arrangements of amino acids in a protein, determined by the genetic code. These sequences dictate the protein's structure and function. Identical amino acid sequences across different species suggest evolutionary conservation, but do not directly imply that the mRNA sequences are identical.
mRNA and Genetic Code

mRNA (messenger RNA) is synthesized from DNA and carries the genetic information necessary for protein synthesis. The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in mRNA correspond to specific amino acids. While identical amino acid sequences suggest similar mRNA sequences, variations can exist due to differences in codon usage or alternative splicing.
Evolutionary Conservation

Evolutionary conservation refers to the retention of certain biological traits or sequences across different species due to their functional importance. When researchers find identical sequences in proteins across species, it indicates that these sequences have been preserved through evolution, often because they perform essential roles. However, conservation at the protein level does not guarantee identical mRNA sequences due to potential variations in the underlying DNA.
