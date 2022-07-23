In the lac operon, the repressor inhibits transcription when
a. The repressor is bound to the inducer.
b. The repressor is not bound to the inducer.
c. The repressor is bound to glucose.
d. The repressor is not bound to the operator.
Activators bind to regulatory sequences in ________ and to ________ polymerase.
A regulon is a set of genes controlled by
a. One type of regulator of transcription
b. Two or more different alternative sigma proteins
c. Many different types of promoters
d. Glucose
Predict what would happen to regulation of the lac operon if the lacI gene were moved 50,000 nucleotides upstream of its normal location.
Explain why it makes sense for the lexA regulatory gene of the SOS regulon to be expressed constitutively.
IPTG is a molecule with a structure much like lactose. IPTG can be transported into cells by galactoside permease and can bind to the lac repressor protein. However, unlike lactose, IPTG is not broken down by ββ-galactosidase.
Predict what would occur to lac operon regulation if IPTG were added to E. coli growth medium containing no glucose or lactose.