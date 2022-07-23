Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Control of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Chapter 18, Problem 7

Explain why it makes sense for the lexA regulatory gene of the SOS regulon to be expressed constitutively.

Understand the context: The SOS regulon is a group of genes in bacteria that are activated in response to DNA damage. The lexA gene encodes the LexA protein, which acts as a repressor for the SOS genes under normal conditions.
Recognize the role of LexA: LexA binds to the operator regions of SOS genes, preventing their transcription. This repression ensures that the SOS response is not activated unnecessarily, which could be wasteful or harmful to the cell.
Consider the need for constant regulation: Since DNA damage can occur at any time, the cell must always have a mechanism in place to repress the SOS genes when there is no damage. This requires a steady supply of LexA protein, which is achieved through constitutive expression of the lexA gene.
Understand the balance: Constitutive expression of lexA ensures that the cell maintains a baseline level of LexA protein. When DNA damage occurs, the RecA protein becomes activated and facilitates the self-cleavage of LexA, lifting the repression and allowing the SOS genes to be expressed.
Conclude the reasoning: Constitutive expression of lexA is essential because it ensures the cell is always prepared to regulate the SOS response efficiently, maintaining a balance between repression and activation depending on the presence or absence of DNA damage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SOS Response

The SOS response is a cellular mechanism in bacteria, particularly in Escherichia coli, that is activated in response to DNA damage. This response involves the expression of a set of genes that help repair damaged DNA and ensure cell survival. The SOS regulon includes various genes, including those regulated by the lexA protein, which plays a crucial role in controlling this response.
lexA Gene

The lexA gene encodes a repressor protein that inhibits the expression of SOS response genes under normal conditions. When DNA damage occurs, the lexA protein is cleaved, leading to the derepression of these genes. This mechanism ensures that the cell can quickly respond to and repair DNA damage, which is vital for maintaining genomic integrity.
Constitutive Expression

Constitutive expression refers to the continuous production of a gene product, regardless of environmental conditions. In the case of the lexA gene, its constitutive expression ensures that the repressor is always available to regulate the SOS response. This allows for a rapid response to DNA damage, as the system is primed to activate repair mechanisms immediately when needed.
