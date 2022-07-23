A regulon is a set of genes controlled by
a. One type of regulator of transcription
b. Two or more different alternative sigma proteins
c. Many different types of promoters
d. Glucose
Evaluate these statements about regulation of the lac operon. Select True or False for each statement.
T/FThe lac operon is transcribed at the highest rate when extracellular glucose and lactose are abundant.
T/FThe repressor protein is bound to DNA of the operator when lactose is present.
T/FA mutation in the operator is likely to prevent transcription of the lac operon under any condition.
T/FA mutation that alters the catabolite activator protein is predicted to alter the regulation of many different operons.
Predict what would happen to regulation of the lac operon if the lacI gene were moved 50,000 nucleotides upstream of its normal location.
IPTG is a molecule with a structure much like lactose. IPTG can be transported into cells by galactoside permease and can bind to the lac repressor protein. However, unlike lactose, IPTG is not broken down by ββ-galactosidase.
Predict what would occur to lac operon regulation if IPTG were added to E. coli growth medium containing no glucose or lactose.
In a mutant that lacks adenylyl cyclase, the enzyme that synthesizes cAMP, predict which of the following conditions of extracellular lactose and glucose would cause regulation of the lac operon to differ from that of wild-type cells.
a. No lactose, no glucose
b. No lactose, abundant glucose
c. Abundant lactose, no glucose
d. Abundant lactose, abundant glucose
X-gal is a colorless, lactose-like molecule that can be split into two fragments by ββ-galactosidase. One of these product molecules creates a blue color. The photograph here shows E. coli colonies growing in a medium that contains X-gal. Find three colonies whose cells have functioning copies of ββ-galactosidase.
Find three colonies whose cells might have mutations in the lacZ or the lacY genes.
Suppose you analyze the protein-coding sequence of the lacZ and lacY genes of cells from the three mutant colonies and find that these sequences are wild type (normal).
What other region of the lac operon might be altered to account for the mutant phenotype of these colonies?