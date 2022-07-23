Evaluate these statements about regulation of the lac operon. Select True or False for each statement.

T/FThe lac operon is transcribed at the highest rate when extracellular glucose and lactose are abundant.

T/FThe repressor protein is bound to DNA of the operator when lactose is present.

T/FA mutation in the operator is likely to prevent transcription of the lac operon under any condition.

T/FA mutation that alters the catabolite activator protein is predicted to alter the regulation of many different operons.