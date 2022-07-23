Skip to main content
Chapter 20, Problem 8

A friend who works in a research lab performed a GWAS and discovered a tight association between a SNP allele and the disease she is studying. She concluded that the SNP allele must be the mutation that causes the disease. Explain why she is likely to be wrong.

Step 1: Understand the concept of GWAS. Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) are observational studies of a genome-wide set of genetic variants in different individuals to see if any variant is associated with a trait. GWAS are used to examine associations between diseases and genes.
Step 2: Understand the concept of SNP. Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) are the most common type of genetic variation among people. Each SNP represents a difference in a single DNA building block, called a nucleotide.
Step 3: Understand the correlation does not imply causation. Just because a SNP allele is associated with a disease does not mean it causes the disease. It could be that the SNP is in linkage disequilibrium with the actual disease-causing mutation, meaning they are inherited together more often than would be expected by chance.
Step 4: Understand the concept of linkage disequilibrium. Linkage disequilibrium is the non-random association of alleles at different loci. It is a measure of the degree to which the SNP and the disease-causing mutation are inherited together.
Step 5: Conclude that while the SNP allele discovered may be associated with the disease, it is not necessarily the mutation that causes the disease. More research would be needed to confirm this.

Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS)

GWAS are research methods used to identify genetic variants associated with specific diseases by scanning the genomes of many individuals. They compare the frequency of SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) between affected and unaffected individuals to find associations. However, GWAS can only show correlation, not causation, meaning that while a SNP may be linked to a disease, it does not necessarily mean it causes the disease.
Linkage Disequilibrium

Linkage disequilibrium refers to the non-random association of alleles at different loci. In GWAS, a SNP may be in linkage disequilibrium with a nearby causal variant, meaning that the observed association could be due to another mutation rather than the SNP itself. This complicates the interpretation of results, as the SNP may simply be a marker for a different underlying genetic cause.
Causation vs. Correlation

Understanding the difference between causation and correlation is crucial in genetics. Just because two variables are correlated (like a SNP and a disease) does not imply that one causes the other. Other factors, such as environmental influences or other genetic variants, may contribute to the disease, making it essential to conduct further studies to establish a causal relationship.
