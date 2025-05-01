The text claims that the evolution of an oxygen-rich atmosphere paved the way for increasingly efficient cellular respiration and higher growth rates in organisms. Explain.
Researchers examined the relationship between gut microbiomes and depression. To do so, they collected fecal samples from people with depression and also a control group of individuals with no signs of depression. They then performed a fecal microbiota transfer (FMT) by adding the samples to rats that had no gut microbiota and examined behaviors associated with depression and anxiety as well as species of bacteria that ended up growing in the rats’ guts. The results are presented below. Graph (a) shows the rats’ interest in a pleasurable experience (drinking sugar water). Graph (b) shows the amount of time rats spent out in the open versus along the edge of an area (a sign of anxiety). Graph (c) shows the number of species observed in rats after FMT.
What conclusions can be drawn regarding the impact of FMT from depressed individuals on behaviors associated with depression and anxiety in rats?
Key Concepts
Gut Microbiome
Fecal Microbiota Transfer (FMT)
Behavioral Indicators of Depression and Anxiety
Streptococcus mutans obtains energy by oxidizing sucrose. This bacterium is abundant in the mouths of Western European and North American children and is a prominent cause of cavities. The organism is virtually absent in children from East Africa, where tooth decay is rare. Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation. Outline the design of a study that would test your hypothesis.
Suppose that you've been hired by a firm interested in using bacteria to clean up organic solvents found in toxic waste dumps. Your new employer is particularly interested in finding cells that are capable of breaking a molecule called benzene into less-toxic compounds. Where would you go to look for bacteria that can metabolize benzene as an energy or carbon source? How would you design an enrichment culture capable of isolating benzene-metabolizing species?