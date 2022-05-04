There are many cycles of energy flow and nutrient flow or, you know, the flow of matter through the biosphere. Bacteria and archaea play very important roles in all of these processes. The most notable one, the one that really could not happen without them, is the nitrogen cycle. Specifically, prokaryotes are responsible for what's called nitrogen fixation, where they take atmospheric nitrogen. Right? N2, that gas that most of the air we breathe is made up of. Right? Like over 70% is N2. And they convert it to a usable form of nitrogen, as in a form that other organisms can actually utilize and must utilize. And this is ammonium or nitrogen dioxide. So, essentially, the entire nitrogen cycle depends on prokaryotes to perform nitrogen fixation. This makes bacteria and archaea the drivers of the nitrogen cycle on this planet. Now, here we have a little image of the nitrogen cycle. You don't need to worry about all the specifics of the nitrogen cycle. That's something we'll cover in ecology. The main thing that I want you to appreciate and understand is this bottleneck that essentially occurs here. These processes all rely on bacteria. We need that bacteria to generate usable nitrogen that will feed back into plants, animals, and other organisms, and is essential for much of life as we know it. So, it's a super important process that is completely and eloquently performed by these prokaryotes.

Now that's not the only way that prokaryotes influence the biosphere on a cycle level. For example, there's also what's termed the carbon cycle, how carbon flows through the biosphere. And remember that bacteria, or prokaryotes in general, are very important decomposers. They break down organic matter, so they help cycle carbon through the biosphere as well. Additionally, photosynthetic bacteria like cyanobacteria produce oxygen and they actually are responsible for having generated a lot of the atmospheric oxygen on Earth. We're talking ancient history, billions of years ago. These organisms were responsible for all of this oxygen in the atmosphere. Huge impact on the biosphere. Unbelievable impact on the biosphere. As I mentioned previously, bacteria and archaea also play an important role in the internal environments of humans and ruminants, like cows. Actually, a lot of other organisms too. I'm specifically mentioning ruminants because of the methanogens previously mentioned that help them digest their food. Also, it's become a very hot topic in medicine as of late, exploring the relationship between humans and the bacteria that help us function. Not only the bacteria that live inside us but also the bacteria that live on us. Specifically, the hottest topic is how the bacteria in our gut help us live, and the implications are way beyond what you'd expect. There are even studies that have shown some connection between the animal brain and these bacteria. Like literally, these bacteria can influence the brains of animals and their thinking. Really cool stuff. And also, you wouldn't be able to live without these bacteria. That should also be said. The bacteria that live inside you allow you to stay alive. And the last fact about how important bacteria are because I can just go on and on. I love prokaryotes. I think they're amazing. There are more cells living inside of you, more of these bacteria inside of you, than there are cells that make up your entire body. Okay. Drop the mic. I'm done. That's all I've got for this video. Go bacteria.