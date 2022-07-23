Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Green Algae and Land Plants
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 28, Problem 5

What does it mean to say that a life cycle is gametophyte dominant versus sporophyte dominant?

1
Understand the terms: Gametophyte and sporophyte are two stages in the life cycle of plants and some algae. The gametophyte stage produces gametes (sex cells), while the sporophyte stage produces spores through meiosis.
Recognize the dominance: A life cycle is considered gametophyte dominant if the gametophyte stage is longer-lived, more conspicuous, and physiologically more important than the sporophyte stage. In contrast, it is sporophyte dominant if the sporophyte stage is more prominent.
Identify examples: Mosses are an example of gametophyte-dominant life cycles, where the green, leafy moss that is commonly seen is the gametophyte, and the sporophyte is dependent on the gametophyte. In contrast, ferns and flowering plants like angiosperms have sporophyte-dominant life cycles, where the sporophyte is the large, familiar plant form.
Consider evolutionary implications: The shift from gametophyte dominance to sporophyte dominance in plant evolution is significant. It reflects an adaptation to terrestrial life, where a larger sporophyte can be more efficient at dispersal and resource acquisition.
Apply the concept: Understanding whether a life cycle is gametophyte or sporophyte dominant helps in studying plant biology and ecology, as it influences reproduction, growth, and survival strategies of the species.

Gametophyte Dominance

In plants, a gametophyte-dominant life cycle means that the haploid gametophyte stage is the main, photosynthetic, and independent phase of the organism's life. This stage produces gametes through mitosis, which then fuse to form a diploid zygote, leading to the sporophyte stage. Examples include mosses, where the gametophyte is the prominent form.
Sporophyte Dominance

A sporophyte-dominant life cycle indicates that the diploid sporophyte stage is the primary, often larger and more complex phase of the organism. This stage produces spores through meiosis, which develop into gametophytes. Ferns and flowering plants exemplify this dominance, as the sporophyte is the visible and functional part of these plants.
Alternation of Generations

Alternation of generations is a biological process in which a plant alternates between two distinct forms: the haploid gametophyte and the diploid sporophyte. This cycle allows for genetic diversity and adaptation, as each generation can produce different types of reproductive structures. Understanding this concept is crucial for distinguishing between gametophyte and sporophyte dominance.
