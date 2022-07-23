The appearance of cuticle and stomata correlated with what event in the evolution of green plants?
a. The first upright growth forms
b. The first woody tissues
c. Growth on land
d. The evolution of the first water-conducting tissues
The appearance of cuticle and stomata correlated with what event in the evolution of green plants?
a. The first upright growth forms
b. The first woody tissues
c. Growth on land
d. The evolution of the first water-conducting tissues
What is a pollen grain?
a. sperm-producing gametophyte
b. egg-producing gametophyte
c. sperm-producing sporophyte
d. sperm
Evaluate the following statements regarding seeds. Select True or False for each statement.
T/FThey contain an embryo.
T/FThey contain nutritive tissue for the embryo.
T/FThey consist entirely of diploid cells.
T/FThey are also referred to as spores.
Soils, water, and the atmosphere are major components of the abiotic (nonliving) environment. Describe how green plants affect the abiotic environment in ways that are advantageous to humans.
The evolution of cuticle presented plants with a challenge that threatened their ability to live on land. Describe this challenge, and explain why stomata represent a solution. Compare and contrast stomata with the pores found in liverworts.
Explain the difference between homosporous and heterosporous plants. Where are the microsporangium and megasporangium found in a tulip? What happens to the spores that are produced by these structures?