Ch.3 - Protein Structure and Function
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman 8th Edition Biological Science
Ch.3 - Protein Structure and Function Problem 8
Chapter 3, Problem 8

Predict the effect on protein function if each polypeptide adopted only a single, inflexible shape based on its primary structure.

Step 1: Understand the basics of protein structure. Proteins are made up of polypeptides, which are chains of amino acids. The sequence of these amino acids is known as the primary structure of the protein. This primary structure determines the protein's secondary and tertiary structures, which are the shapes the polypeptide chain folds into.
Step 2: Consider the role of protein flexibility. Proteins are not static structures; they can change shape in response to changes in their environment or the needs of the cell. This flexibility allows proteins to perform a wide variety of functions, from acting as enzymes to serving as structural components of cells.
Step 3: Predict the effect of inflexibility. If each polypeptide could only adopt a single, inflexible shape based on its primary structure, it would limit the protein's ability to respond to changes in its environment or the needs of the cell. This could potentially impair the protein's function.
Step 4: Consider specific examples. For instance, enzymes often change shape to bind to their substrates. If an enzyme were inflexible, it might not be able to bind to its substrate effectively, reducing its catalytic activity.
Step 5: Summarize the prediction. In conclusion, if each polypeptide adopted only a single, inflexible shape based on its primary structure, it would likely reduce the functionality of proteins, potentially impairing many cellular processes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Structure of Proteins

The primary structure of a protein refers to its unique sequence of amino acids, which are linked by peptide bonds. This sequence determines the protein's overall structure and function, as the specific order of amino acids influences how the protein will fold into its secondary and tertiary structures.
Protein Structure

Protein Folding

Protein folding is the process by which a polypeptide chain acquires its functional three-dimensional shape. Proper folding is crucial for protein function, as misfolded proteins can lead to loss of activity or diseases. The folding process is influenced by various interactions, including hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrophobic interactions.
Protein Structure

Protein Function and Flexibility

The function of a protein is closely tied to its structure, which often requires flexibility to interact with other molecules. If a polypeptide were to adopt a single, inflexible shape, it would likely be unable to perform its biological functions, such as binding to substrates or undergoing conformational changes necessary for activity.
Membrane Protein Functions
Textbook Question

If a cell were to use only 10 of the 20 possible amino acids, how much effect would you expect this to have on protein diversity? Calculate and compare the number of different sequences that can be generated by randomly assembling either 10 or 20 amino acids into peptides that are five residues long.

Textbook Question

Explain how molecular chaperones facilitate protein folding in many different polypeptides, each with their own specific shape.

Textbook Question

Why are proteins not considered to be a good candidate for the first living molecule?

a. Their catalytic capability is not sufficient for most biological reactions.

b. Their amino acid monomers were not likely present in the prebiotic soup.

c. They cannot serve as a template for replication.

d. They could not have polymerized from amino acid monomers under early Earth conditions.

Textbook Question

Based on what you know of the peptide bonds that link together amino acid residues, why would proline's side chain reduce the flexibility of the backbone?

Textbook Question

Make a concept map that relates the four levels of protein structure and shows how they can contribute to the formation of hemoglobin. Your map should include the following boxed terms: Primary structure, Secondary structure, Tertiary structure, Quaternary structure, Amino acid sequence, R-groups, αα-helices, and ββ-pleated sheets.

