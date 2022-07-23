Which of the following correctly describe an active site? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F It is the location in an enzyme where substrates bind.

T/F It is the place where a molecule or ion binds to an inactive enzyme to induce a shape change to make it active.

T/F It is the portion of an enzyme where chaperones bind to help enzymes fold.

T/F It is the site on an enzyme where catalysis occurs.