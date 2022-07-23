Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Protein Structure and Function
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 2

What type of bond is directly involved in the formation of an α-helix?
a. Peptide bonds between amino acid residues
b. Hydrogen bonds between amino acid residues
c. Van der Waals interactions between nonpolar residues
d. Disulfide bonds between cysteine residues

1
Understand the structure of an α-helix: It is a common secondary structure in proteins, characterized by a coiled shape stabilized by specific interactions between amino acid residues.
Recall the types of bonds involved in protein structures: Peptide bonds form the primary structure, while secondary structures like α-helices are stabilized by non-covalent interactions such as hydrogen bonds.
Focus on hydrogen bonds: In an α-helix, hydrogen bonds occur between the backbone atoms of amino acids. Specifically, the hydrogen atom of the amide group (-NH) in one amino acid forms a bond with the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group (-C=O) in another amino acid located four residues earlier in the sequence.
Eliminate incorrect options: Peptide bonds are part of the primary structure, not directly involved in stabilizing the α-helix. Van der Waals interactions and disulfide bonds are not the primary stabilizing forces for α-helices.
Conclude that hydrogen bonds between amino acid residues are the key interactions directly involved in the formation and stabilization of an α-helix.

Peptide Bonds

Peptide bonds are covalent bonds that link amino acids together in a protein. They form through a dehydration reaction between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, resulting in a chain of amino acids known as a polypeptide. While essential for protein structure, peptide bonds do not directly stabilize secondary structures like the α-helix.
Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak attractions that occur between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom. In the context of an α-helix, hydrogen bonds form between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of another, stabilizing the helical structure. This interaction is crucial for maintaining the secondary structure of proteins.
Hydrogen Bonding

Secondary Structure

Secondary structure refers to the local folded structures that form within a protein due to interactions between the backbone of the polypeptide chain. Common types include α-helices and β-pleated sheets, which are stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Understanding secondary structure is vital for grasping how proteins achieve their functional shapes and roles in biological processes.
What is Trophic Structure?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer?


a. an R-group and a hydroxyl group

b. an amino group and a hydroxyl group

c. an amino group and a carboxyl group

Textbook Question

What type of information is used to direct different polypeptides to fold into different shapes?

Textbook Question

Which of the following correctly describe an active site? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F It is the location in an enzyme where substrates bind.

T/F It is the place where a molecule or ion binds to an inactive enzyme to induce a shape change to make it active.

T/F It is the portion of an enzyme where chaperones bind to help enzymes fold.

T/F It is the site on an enzyme where catalysis occurs.

Textbook Question

If a cell were to use only 10 of the 20 possible amino acids, how much effect would you expect this to have on protein diversity? Calculate and compare the number of different sequences that can be generated by randomly assembling either 10 or 20 amino acids into peptides that are five residues long.

