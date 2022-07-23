Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 31 - Protostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 31 - Protostome AnimalsProblem 13c
Chapter 31, Problem 13c

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. The graph below shows some of the data for the major arthropod groups collected. Notice that the scale on the y-axis is logarithmic to make both small and large numbers legible on the same graph. For example, there are about 400 species of spiders but only 40 species of bees.
About how many arthropods were found in total?
About what percentage of these were beetles?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the graph labeled 'Number of species' to determine the total number of arthropod species. The black bar labeled 'All arthropods' represents the total number of species surveyed. Use the logarithmic scale on the y-axis to estimate the total number of species.
Step 2: Identify the number of beetle species from the graph. The beetle category includes several subgroups such as predators, scavengers, fungus eaters, and herbivores. Sum the values for these subgroups to find the total number of beetle species.
Step 3: Calculate the percentage of beetle species relative to the total number of arthropod species. Use the formula: Percentage=Number of beetle speciesTotal number of arthropod species×100
Step 4: Verify the logarithmic scale interpretation. Since the y-axis is logarithmic, ensure that the values for each arthropod group are correctly read and summed.
Step 5: Summarize the findings by stating the total number of arthropod species and the percentage of beetles among them, based on the calculations from the previous steps.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
52s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biodiversity

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life forms within a given ecosystem, including the number of species, genetic diversity, and the ecological roles they play. In the context of the San Lorenzo rain forest, understanding biodiversity is crucial for assessing the health of the ecosystem and the interactions among species, particularly arthropods, which are vital for pollination, decomposition, and as food sources for other animals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:06
Biodiversity and Sustainability

Logarithmic Scale

A logarithmic scale is a nonlinear scale used for a large range of values, where each unit increase on the scale represents a tenfold increase in quantity. In the provided graph, the y-axis is logarithmic, allowing for the visualization of both small and large numbers of arthropod species, making it easier to compare the relative abundance of different groups, such as spiders and bees.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:05
pH Scale

Species Richness and Abundance

Species richness refers to the number of different species present in an ecosystem, while abundance indicates the number of individuals of each species. In the context of the arthropod survey, calculating the total number of arthropods and determining the percentage of beetles involves understanding both concepts, as they provide insights into the ecological dynamics and health of the rain forest ecosystem.
Recommended video:
03:24
Biological Species Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Which of the following nested groups best describes the taxonomic context for the San Lorenzo project?

a. Animalia > Bilateria > Arthropoda > Ecdysozoa

b. Protostomia > Lophotrochozoa > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda

c. Arthropoda > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Bilateria

d. Bilateria > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda

736
views
Textbook Question

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Rather than measuring the entire 6000-hectare (ha) forest, the researchers sampled arthropod diversity by intensively collecting as many arthropods as they could in 12 plots that measured 20 m × 20m square. If 1 ha=10,000 m², how many hectares of forest did they sample in all?

a. 20 m×20 m×12=4800 ha

b. 4800 m²×10,000 m²/1 ha=48,000,000 ha

c. 20 m×20 m=400 ha

d. 4800 m² x ha/10,000 m² = 0.48 ha

568
views
Textbook Question

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Use the data in the graph to analyze the following statements.

Select True or False for each statement, then correct any false statements to make them true.

T/FAll taxa shown in the graph are insects.

T/FAll taxa shown in the graph have segmented bodies and limbs.

T/FAll taxa shown in the graph are terrestrial.

T/FIf the researchers had sampled for mollusks, they probably would have found almost as many species as they did for arthropods.

769
views
Textbook Question

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. By comparing the number of arthropod species that were common among the 12 plots sampled, the researchers estimated that the total number of arthropods in the whole San Lorenzo forest is 25,000 species.

To come up with this estimate, what's one assumption the researchers had to make about the forest?

754
views
Textbook Question

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. The researchers observed a strong correlation between the number of arthropod species and the number of plant species in the San Lorenzo forest.

Pose an evolutionary hypothesis to explain this correlation.

854
views