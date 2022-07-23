The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

Draw a model to illustrate how the Zika virus genome is used to produce new virions. In your drawing, identify the steps required to replicate the genome and those used to produce mRNA.

Also note where mRNAs that are used to produce capsid and envelope proteins are translated.