What does reverse transcriptase do?
In the viral replicative cycle, what reaction do viral proteases catalyze?
Select True or False for each statement.
T/F They catalyze polymerization of amino acids into peptides.
T/F They catalyze folding of long peptide chains into functional proteins.
T/F They catalyze cutting of polyprotein chains into functional proteins.
T/F They catalyze breaking of peptide bonds
What features distinguish the seven major categories of viruses?