Leaflets of Mimosa pudica (common names: sensitive plant, touch-me-not) have a remarkable ability to close up in response to being touched or physically moved.

How fast can the leaflets close?

How does this occur?

And more importantly, what benefit could this unusual response provide to the plant?

Mimosa leaflets also close on their own at dusk and reopen at dawn (this cycle develops as a circadian rhythm).

What receptor molecule mentioned in this chapter is likely involved in regulating this process?