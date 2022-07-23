Evaluate these statements about double fertilization. Select True or False for each sentence.

T/FTwo zygotes are formed, but only one survives.

T/FOne sperm fuses with an egg while the other sperm fuses with polar nuclei.

T/FIt results in the formation of a diploid embryo and triploid endosperm.

T/FBoth sperm involved in double fertilization form within the same pollen tube.