In angiosperms, are sperm and eggs produced by mitosis or meiosis?
Which cells are spores?
Which structures are gametophytes?
Which of the following does not occur during embryogenesis?
a. Formation of the radial axis
b. Production of the suspensor
c. Formation of the cotyledons and hypocotyl
d. Formation of the leaf lateral and proximal–distal axes
When does the apical–basal axis first become apparent?
a. When the epidermal, ground, and vascular tissues form
b. When the cotyledons, hypocotyl, and root form
c. When the first cell division produces the apical cell and basal cell
d. During the globular stage, when the suspensor is complete