Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 39 - Animal Form and Function
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 39 - Animal Form and FunctionProblem 3
Chapter 39, Problem 3

Which of the following statements regarding surface area and volume in animals are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FAs an animal grows, its volume increases more rapidly than its surface area.
T/FA chihuahua has a higher surface area to volume ratio than a Great Dane.
T/FAnimals with high surface area to volume ratios heat and cool more slowly than animals with lower surface area to volume ratios.
T/FAs an animal's volume increases, its total surface area decreases.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between surface area and volume: As an object grows, its volume increases faster than its surface area. This is because volume is a cubic function of size, while surface area is a square function.
Evaluate the first statement: 'As an animal grows, its volume increases more rapidly than its surface area.' This statement is true based on the mathematical relationship between surface area and volume.
Consider the second statement: 'A chihuahua has a higher surface area to volume ratio than a great dane.' Smaller animals generally have higher surface area to volume ratios compared to larger animals, making this statement true.
Analyze the third statement: 'Animals with high surface area to volume ratios heat and cool more slowly than animals with lower surface area to volume ratios.' In reality, animals with high surface area to volume ratios lose and gain heat more quickly, making this statement false.
Review the fourth statement: 'As an animal's volume increases, its total surface area decreases.' This statement is false because while the surface area does not decrease, it increases at a slower rate compared to volume.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Surface Area to Volume Ratio

The surface area to volume ratio is a mathematical relationship that describes how the surface area of an object changes relative to its volume as the size of the object changes. In biological contexts, this ratio is crucial because it affects processes like heat exchange, nutrient absorption, and waste elimination. Smaller animals or cells typically have a higher surface area to volume ratio, facilitating faster exchange with their environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:47
Surface Area to Volume Ratio

Scaling in Biology

Scaling refers to how different biological characteristics change with size. As animals grow, their volume (which is a function of the cube of their linear dimensions) increases faster than their surface area (which is a function of the square of their linear dimensions). This principle explains why larger animals have different physiological and anatomical adaptations compared to smaller ones, such as different metabolic rates and heat retention capabilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:05
pH Scale

Thermoregulation in Animals

Thermoregulation is the process by which animals maintain their body temperature within certain boundaries, even when the surrounding temperature is different. Animals with a high surface area to volume ratio, like small mammals, lose heat quickly and must generate more heat to maintain their body temperature. Conversely, animals with a low surface area to volume ratio retain heat more effectively, which influences their habitat preferences and behaviors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:51
Thermoregulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

True or False: The increase in red blood cell count in tourists visiting Tibet is an example of acclimatization.

607
views
Textbook Question

Which of these examples best describes the concept that form facilitates function?

a. Crickets must balance their resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses.

b. A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat.

c. An Antarctic fish maintains homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature.

d. Honeybees will swarm around a predatory wasp and contract their flight muscles to generate a lethal ball of heat.

699
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is an advantage that ectotherms have over endotherms of the same size?

a. They require much less food.

b. They are less vulnerable to predation during cold weather.

c. They can remain active in cold weather or on cold nights.

d. They have higher metabolic rates and grow more quickly.

832
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, explain how structure relates to function:

absorptive sections of the digestive tract;

capillaries;

beaks of Galápagos finches;

fish gills.

652
views
Textbook Question

The metabolic rate of a frog in summer (at 35°C) is about eight times higher than in winter (at 5°C). Compare and contrast the frog's ability to move, exchange gases, and digest food at the two temperatures.

During which season will the frog require more food energy, and why?

847
views