Which of the following statements regarding surface area and volume in animals are correct? Select True or False for each statement.

T/FAs an animal grows, its volume increases more rapidly than its surface area.

T/FA chihuahua has a higher surface area to volume ratio than a Great Dane.

T/FAnimals with high surface area to volume ratios heat and cool more slowly than animals with lower surface area to volume ratios.

T/FAs an animal's volume increases, its total surface area decreases.