Which of these examples best describes the concept that form facilitates function?

a. Crickets must balance their resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses.

b. A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat.

c. An Antarctic fish maintains homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature.

d. Honeybees will swarm around a predatory wasp and contract their flight muscles to generate a lethal ball of heat.