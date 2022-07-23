Skip to main content
Ch. 39 - Animal Form and Function
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 39, Problem 2

Which of these examples best describes the concept that form facilitates function?
a. Crickets must balance their resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses.
b. A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat.
c. An Antarctic fish maintains homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature.
d. Honeybees will swarm around a predatory wasp and contract their flight muscles to generate a lethal ball of heat.

Understand the concept of 'form facilitates function': This principle suggests that the shape or structure of an organism or its parts is directly related to its purpose or role. In biology, this often means that anatomical features are adapted to perform specific functions effectively.
Analyze option a: Crickets balancing resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses is more about resource allocation rather than a structural adaptation facilitating a specific function.
Analyze option b: A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat. This is a clear example of form facilitating function, as the large ears are structurally adapted to dissipate heat, aiding in thermoregulation.
Analyze option c: An Antarctic fish maintaining homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature is about physiological adaptation rather than structural form facilitating a specific function.
Analyze option d: Honeybees swarming around a predatory wasp and contracting their flight muscles to generate heat is a behavioral adaptation rather than a structural form facilitating a specific function.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Form Facilitates Function

The concept that form facilitates function refers to the idea that the shape and structure of an organism or its parts are directly related to their purpose or role. This principle is evident in biological adaptations where anatomical features are optimized for specific functions, such as the large ears of a desert jackrabbit that aid in heat dissipation.
Adaptation

Adaptation is the process by which organisms evolve features that enhance their survival and reproduction in specific environments. These features can be structural, physiological, or behavioral, and they often illustrate the concept of form facilitating function, as seen in the jackrabbit's ears designed to manage heat in desert climates.
Homeostasis

Homeostasis is the ability of an organism to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes. This concept is crucial for understanding how organisms like Antarctic fish survive in extreme environments by conforming to external temperatures, ensuring their internal processes remain balanced and functional.
