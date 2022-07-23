True or False: The increase in red blood cell count in tourists visiting Tibet is an example of acclimatization.
Which of these examples best describes the concept that form facilitates function?
a. Crickets must balance their resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses.
b. A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat.
c. An Antarctic fish maintains homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature.
d. Honeybees will swarm around a predatory wasp and contract their flight muscles to generate a lethal ball of heat.
Key Concepts
Form Facilitates Function
Adaptation
Homeostasis
Which of the following statements regarding surface area and volume in animals are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FAs an animal grows, its volume increases more rapidly than its surface area.
T/FA chihuahua has a higher surface area to volume ratio than a Great Dane.
T/FAnimals with high surface area to volume ratios heat and cool more slowly than animals with lower surface area to volume ratios.
T/FAs an animal's volume increases, its total surface area decreases.
Which of the following is an advantage that ectotherms have over endotherms of the same size?
a. They require much less food.
b. They are less vulnerable to predation during cold weather.
c. They can remain active in cold weather or on cold nights.
d. They have higher metabolic rates and grow more quickly.
For each of the following, explain how structure relates to function:
absorptive sections of the digestive tract;
capillaries;
beaks of Galápagos finches;
fish gills.