Evaluate the following statements related to the synthesis of nucleic acids. Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Ribonucleotides are added to the 3′ end of a DNA strand.

T/F Polymerization of nucleic acids occurs by the formation of phosphodiester bonds.

T/F Complementary pairing between sugars is required for copying nucleic acids.

T/F Strands in a double helix are synthesized in an antiparallel orientation.