Ch.4 - Nucleic Acids and the RNA World
Chapter 4, Problem 5

What is responsible for the increased stability of DNA compared to RNA?

Identify the structural differences between DNA and RNA: DNA has a deoxyribose sugar while RNA has a ribose sugar. DNA is double-stranded forming a helical structure, whereas RNA is typically single-stranded.
Understand the role of the sugar molecule: The presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) on the ribose sugar in RNA makes it more reactive and less chemically stable than the deoxyribose sugar in DNA, which lacks this group at the 2' carbon.
Consider the impact of double-stranded structure: DNA's double-stranded structure with complementary base pairing provides additional stability through hydrogen bonds between the bases on opposite strands.
Examine the base composition: DNA contains thymine while RNA contains uracil, which lacks a methyl group present in thymine. This methyl group in thymine helps stabilize DNA by making it less prone to mutations.
Summarize the factors: The increased stability of DNA compared to RNA is due to the absence of the 2' hydroxyl group in its sugar, its double-stranded structure, and the presence of thymine instead of uracil.

Chemical Structure of DNA and RNA

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) differ in their chemical structure, particularly in their sugar components. DNA contains deoxyribose, which lacks an oxygen atom at the 2' position, making it more stable than ribose in RNA. This structural difference contributes to DNA's overall stability, as the absence of the hydroxyl group in deoxyribose reduces susceptibility to hydrolysis.
Double Helix Structure of DNA

DNA's double helix structure, formed by two complementary strands coiling around each other, provides significant stability. The hydrogen bonds between the base pairs (adenine-thymine and guanine-cytosine) and the stacking interactions between the bases help protect the genetic information. This structural arrangement makes DNA less prone to damage and degradation compared to the single-stranded RNA.
Base Pairing and Repair Mechanisms

DNA's stability is further enhanced by its precise base pairing and efficient repair mechanisms. The complementary base pairing ensures accurate replication and reduces errors. Additionally, DNA has evolved sophisticated repair systems, such as nucleotide excision repair, which corrects damage caused by environmental factors, thereby maintaining its integrity over time, unlike RNA, which lacks such extensive repair capabilities.
