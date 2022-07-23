Single strands of nucleic acids are directional, meaning that there are two different ends. What functional groups define the two different ends of a strand?
What would be the sequence of the strand of DNA that is made from the following template: 5′-GATATCGAT-3′? (Your answer must be written 5'→3'.) How would the sequence be different if RNA were made from this DNA template?
Key Concepts
DNA Replication
Transcription
Nucleotide Base Pairing
What is responsible for the increased stability of DNA compared to RNA?
If nucleotides from the DNA of a human were quantified and 30 percent of them contained the base adenine, what percentage of them would contain the base guanine?
a. 20 percent
b. 30 percent
c. 40 percent
d. 70 percent
According to the RNA world model, a ribozyme would replicate by creating a double-stranded RNA intermediate. Would you expect the intermediate to have the same catalytic activity as the original ribozyme? Justify your answer with an explanation.
Make a concept map that relates DNA's primary structure to its secondary structure. Your diagram should include deoxyribonucleotides, base-stacking interactions, purines, pyrimidines, phosphodiester linkages, DNA's primary structure, DNA's secondary structure, complementary base pairing, and antiparallel double helix.