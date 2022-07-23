Skip to main content
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Chapter 43, Problem 14d

Certain species of frogs in the genus Phyllobates have a powerful defensive adaptation—their skin can secrete a milky fluid that contains an extremely toxic compound called batrachotoxin (BTX). These frogs, which are found in Colombia, are known as poison dart frogs because some indigenous Colombian hunters coat the tips of their blowgun darts with the frogs' skin secretions. An animal hit by one of these darts dies quickly.
What is the mechanism of action of BTX?
Like neurons, cells in skeletal and cardiac muscle also produce action potentials. Create a concept map showing how BTX could kill a mammal through its effects on nervous and muscle tissues.

Begin by understanding the basic function of batrachotoxin (BTX). BTX is a potent toxin that affects the nervous system by altering the function of sodium channels in cell membranes.
Next, explore how sodium channels work. Sodium channels are essential for the generation and propagation of action potentials in neurons and muscle cells. They open in response to a change in voltage across the cell membrane, allowing sodium ions to flow into the cell, which is crucial for the depolarization phase of the action potential.
Consider the effect of BTX on sodium channels. BTX binds to and keeps sodium channels open, preventing them from closing. This leads to a continuous influx of sodium ions, disrupting the normal action potential cycle and causing prolonged depolarization.
Examine the consequences of prolonged depolarization in neurons and muscle cells. In neurons, this can lead to uncontrolled firing and eventually neuronal death. In muscle cells, particularly in cardiac muscle, it can cause arrhythmias or cardiac arrest due to the inability to properly regulate contraction.
Finally, create a concept map that links BTX's action on sodium channels to its lethal effects. Include nodes for BTX, sodium channels, action potentials, neurons, muscle cells, and the physiological outcomes such as arrhythmias and neuronal death. Connect these nodes to illustrate the pathway from BTX exposure to the toxic effects on the organism.

Batrachotoxin (BTX)

Batrachotoxin is a potent toxin found in certain species of poison dart frogs. It works by binding to voltage-gated sodium channels in nerve and muscle cells, preventing them from closing. This leads to continuous depolarization, disrupting normal cellular function and causing paralysis or death due to the inability to generate action potentials properly.

Action Potentials

Action potentials are rapid electrical signals that travel along the membrane of neurons and muscle cells. They are essential for communication within the nervous system and for muscle contraction. The process involves the opening and closing of ion channels, particularly sodium and potassium channels, which create a wave of depolarization followed by repolarization.
Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels

Voltage-gated sodium channels are crucial for the initiation and propagation of action potentials in neurons and muscle cells. These channels open in response to changes in membrane potential, allowing sodium ions to flow into the cell, leading to depolarization. BTX disrupts this process by keeping these channels open, causing continuous depolarization and preventing normal cellular function.
