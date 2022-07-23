Skip to main content
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 43, Problem 12b

Certain species of frogs in the genus Phyllobates have a powerful defensive adaptation—their skin can secrete a milky fluid that contains an extremely toxic compound called batrachotoxin (BTX). These frogs, which are found in Colombia, are known as poison dart frogs because some indigenous Colombian hunters coat the tips of their blowgun darts with the frogs' skin secretions. An animal hit by one of these darts dies quickly.
What is the mechanism of action of BTX?
Identify a research technique that could be used to discover how BTX affects specific membrane proteins.
Based on the graph in Question 11, what would you expect this technique to show?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Batrachotoxin (BTX) is a potent toxin that affects the nervous system by targeting voltage-gated sodium channels in nerve cells. It binds to these channels and keeps them open, preventing the normal closing mechanism. This leads to a continuous influx of sodium ions, causing prolonged depolarization of the nerve cell membrane, which disrupts normal nerve signal transmission.
To study how BTX affects specific membrane proteins, researchers could use a technique called patch-clamp electrophysiology. This method allows scientists to measure the ionic currents through individual ion channels in the cell membrane, providing detailed information about how BTX alters channel function.
In a patch-clamp experiment, researchers would isolate a small patch of the cell membrane containing sodium channels and apply BTX to observe changes in the electrical activity. They would measure the current flow through the channels before and after BTX application to determine its effect on channel opening and closing.
Based on the graph in Question 11, which likely shows the effect of BTX on sodium channel activity, you would expect the patch-clamp technique to show a sustained increase in sodium ion current through the channels. This would indicate that BTX keeps the channels open, preventing them from closing properly.
The results from the patch-clamp technique would provide insights into the specific changes in channel kinetics caused by BTX, helping to understand its mechanism of action at the molecular level.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Batrachotoxin (BTX) Mechanism of Action

Batrachotoxin (BTX) is a potent toxin that affects the nervous system by binding to voltage-gated sodium channels in nerve and muscle cells. This binding forces the channels to remain open, leading to continuous sodium influx, which disrupts normal electrical signaling and results in paralysis or death. Understanding BTX's mechanism is crucial for comprehending its lethal effects on animals.
Action Potential

Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels

Voltage-gated sodium channels are essential membrane proteins that facilitate the rapid influx of sodium ions during the depolarization phase of action potentials in neurons and muscle cells. These channels are critical for the propagation of electrical signals in the nervous system. BTX alters their function, causing prolonged activation and disrupting normal cellular communication.
Ion Channels and Pumps

Patch-Clamp Technique

The patch-clamp technique is a powerful research method used to study ion channels in cells. It allows scientists to measure the ionic currents through individual channels, providing insights into their function and regulation. By applying this technique, researchers can observe how BTX affects sodium channel activity, helping to elucidate its impact on cellular electrophysiology as suggested by the graph in Question 11.
