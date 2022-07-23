What type of sensory system do migrating birds use to detect direction?
Compare and contrast the lateral line system of fishes with electroreception in sharks.
Considering that sounds and odors both trigger changes in the patterns of action potentials in sensory neurons, how does the brain perceive which sense is which when the action potentials reach the brain?
a. The action potentials stimulated by sounds are different in size and shape from those stimulated by odors.
b. The axons from different sensory neurons go to different areas of the brain.
c. Mechanoreception is not consciously perceived by the brain, whereas chemoreception is.
d. Chemoreception is not consciously perceived by the brain, whereas mechanoreception is.
Give three examples of how the sensory abilities of an animal correlate with its habitat or method of finding food and mates.
Scientists generally think that a 'good hypothesis' is one that is reasonable and testable and inspires further research into a phenomenon. Using these criteria, explain whether Dalton's hypothesis about color vision was a good hypothesis. Was it correct?
Scientists collected data on the date of onset of the menstrual cycles in a group of women who moved into a college dormitory together in the fall. The y-axis of the graph shows the mean difference (in days) between the onset of a woman's cycle and the average onset date of the rest of the women. Evaluate whether these data provide evidence for the existence of a human pheromone.
Design experiments to test the hypothesis that electric eels are both electrogenic and electroreceptive.