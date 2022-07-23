Considering that sounds and odors both trigger changes in the patterns of action potentials in sensory neurons, how does the brain perceive which sense is which when the action potentials reach the brain?

a. The action potentials stimulated by sounds are different in size and shape from those stimulated by odors.

b. The axons from different sensory neurons go to different areas of the brain.

c. Mechanoreception is not consciously perceived by the brain, whereas chemoreception is.

d. Chemoreception is not consciously perceived by the brain, whereas mechanoreception is.