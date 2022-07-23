Skip to main content
Ch. 44 - Animal Sensory Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 44, Problem 13c

Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.
What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive? Why might an alarm pheromone be more effective for triggering a protective response in a hive than signals that involve other senses, such as vision or hearing?

Understand the concept of pheromones: Pheromones are chemical signals released by an organism that affect the behavior or physiology of other members of the same species. In honeybees, pheromones are crucial for communication within the hive.
Identify the role of pheromones in honeybee social structure: The queen bee releases pheromones that inhibit the reproductive capabilities of female workers, ensuring they focus on tasks like foraging and hive maintenance rather than reproduction.
Explore the function of alarm pheromones: Alarm pheromones are released by honeybees when they perceive a threat. These pheromones quickly alert other bees to danger, prompting a collective defensive response to protect the hive.
Compare pheromones to other sensory signals: Pheromones can be more effective than visual or auditory signals because they can be detected over long distances and do not require line-of-sight or quiet conditions. They can permeate the hive and reach all members quickly.
Consider the evolutionary advantage: The use of pheromones for communication in honeybees likely evolved because it provides a reliable and efficient means of coordinating complex social behaviors, such as defense, without the limitations of other sensory modalities.

Pheromones

Pheromones are chemical signals released by an organism to affect the behavior or physiology of others of the same species. In honeybees, pheromones are crucial for communication within the hive, influencing roles such as mating, foraging, and defense. The queen releases pheromones to maintain social order and suppress worker reproduction, ensuring the hive's health and productivity.
Alarm Pheromones

Alarm pheromones are specific chemicals released by honeybees to signal danger to the colony. These pheromones trigger a rapid and coordinated defensive response, mobilizing worker bees to protect the hive. Unlike visual or auditory signals, pheromones can quickly spread through the hive, even in darkness or crowded conditions, making them highly effective for immediate action.
Social Structure of Honeybees

The social structure of honeybees is organized into a hierarchy with distinct roles: the queen, drones, and worker bees. Each group has specific functions, with workers responsible for foraging, hive maintenance, and defense. This structure relies on chemical communication, primarily through pheromones, to coordinate activities and maintain the hive's stability and efficiency.
Design experiments to test the hypothesis that electric eels are both electrogenic and electroreceptive.

Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.

What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive?

Scientists have identified dozens of pheromones used by honeybees for communication. Which type of sensory system uses pheromones?

a. Mechanoreception

b. Photoreception

c. Chemoreception

d. Thermoreception

e. Electroreception

Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.

What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive?

Honeybees produce an alarm pheromone when their hive is molested. This pheromone stimulates the bees to protect the hive. If you were to count the number of alarm pheromone receptors in honeybee tissues, which type of bee would likely have the most—a queen, a drone, or a worker? Why?

Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.

What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive?

Researchers observed that the queen produces a pheromone that attracts both drones and workers. They hypothesized that this pheromone inhibits ovarian development in the workers, making the workers infertile. To test this hypothesis, they exposed workers to a synthetic version of the queen pheromone and then recorded their 'ovary development score.' (Higher scores indicate more fully developed ovaries.) The results are shown in the graph here. Do these results support the researchers' hypothesis? Why or why not? (*** signifies P<0.001.)

Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.

What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive?

In the experiment described in Question 14, the researchers dissolved the queen pheromone in diethyl ether, a chemical that helps volatilize the pheromone, making it easier for the workers to detect it in the air. The control treatment consisted of plain diethyl ether. Why did they use this as the control instead of simply not exposing the workers to any chemical?

Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.

What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive?

Beekeepers carefully manage their beehives by adding mated queens, drones, and workers at appropriate times. However, sometimes the bees abandon a new hive before the queen can mature, and the result is inefficient hive management and honey production. Suggest a potential use of queen pheromone in controlling this problem.

