Honeybees live in social groups consisting of a queen, up to several hundred male drones, and thousands of infertile female workers. The drones mate with the queen only, and the workers protect the hive, forage, and feed and groom the queen. The health of the hive depends on the female workers performing these duties instead of reproducing.

What roles do pheromones play in maintaining a functional beehive?

Scientists have identified dozens of pheromones used by honeybees for communication. Which type of sensory system uses pheromones?

a. Mechanoreception

b. Photoreception

c. Chemoreception

d. Thermoreception

e. Electroreception