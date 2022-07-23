Skip to main content
Ecotourism helps conserve wildlife by increasing the value of wildlife conservation for local people. In Argentina, the world’s largest breeding colony of Magellanic penguins is visited by thousands of tourists every year, causing the penguins to become habituated to the presence of people. Has ecotourism affected the penguins’ ability to respond to stressors? Has it affected the penguins’ secretion of corticosterone?
Suggest at least two distinct physiological mechanisms that could be responsible for the difference in corticosterone response to a stressor in habituated and non-habituated penguins.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of corticosterone: Corticosterone is a hormone involved in stress response in birds. It helps them manage energy and adapt to stressors. In this context, we need to explore how ecotourism might influence its secretion in Magellanic penguins.
Consider habituation effects: Habituation refers to the process by which animals become accustomed to repeated exposure to a stimulus, such as human presence. This can lead to reduced stress responses over time. Evaluate how habituation might alter corticosterone levels in penguins exposed to tourists.
Examine the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis: The HPA axis is a major part of the stress response system. In habituated penguins, the repeated exposure to humans might lead to changes in the sensitivity or regulation of this axis, affecting corticosterone secretion.
Explore receptor sensitivity changes: Habituation might lead to changes in the sensitivity of corticosterone receptors. In habituated penguins, receptor sensitivity might decrease, leading to a different physiological response to stressors compared to non-habituated penguins.
Investigate behavioral adaptations: Habituated penguins might develop behavioral adaptations that reduce their perception of human presence as a stressor, thereby affecting the physiological stress response and corticosterone levels.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ecotourism and Wildlife Conservation

Ecotourism is a form of sustainable travel that supports conservation efforts and benefits local communities. It aims to minimize environmental impact while promoting the preservation of wildlife and natural habitats. In the context of the Magellanic penguins in Argentina, ecotourism increases the economic value of wildlife conservation, encouraging local people to protect these animals and their environment.
Habituation in Animals

Habituation is a process where animals gradually become accustomed to repeated exposure to a stimulus, such as human presence, reducing their stress response over time. For the Magellanic penguins, habituation to tourists may alter their physiological reactions to stressors, potentially affecting their ability to respond to new threats or changes in their environment.
Corticosterone and Stress Response

Corticosterone is a hormone involved in the stress response in birds, similar to cortisol in humans. It helps regulate energy, immune reactions, and stress adaptation. In Magellanic penguins, differences in corticosterone secretion between habituated and non-habituated individuals could indicate variations in their physiological stress mechanisms, potentially influenced by prolonged exposure to human activity.
