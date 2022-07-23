<Image>

Ecotourism helps conserve wildlife by increasing the value of wildlife conservation for local people. In Argentina, the world’s largest breeding colony of Magellanic penguins is visited by thousands of tourists every year, causing the penguins to become habituated to the presence of people. Has ecotourism affected the penguins’ ability to respond to stressors? Has it affected the penguins’ secretion of corticosterone?

In response to a visit by tourists, which penguins—habituated or non-habituated—would show a greater change in expression of genes for liver enzymes involved in converting amino acids to glucose? Explain.