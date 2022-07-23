Skip to main content
Ch. 46 - Chemical Signals in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 46, Problem 15

<Image>
Ecotourism helps conserve wildlife by increasing the value of wildlife conservation for local people. In Argentina, the world’s largest breeding colony of Magellanic penguins is visited by thousands of tourists every year, causing the penguins to become habituated to the presence of people. Has ecotourism affected the penguins’ ability to respond to stressors? Has it affected the penguins’ secretion of corticosterone?
In response to a visit by tourists, which penguins—habituated or non-habituated—would show a greater change in expression of genes for liver enzymes involved in converting amino acids to glucose? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ecotourism: Ecotourism is a form of sustainable travel that supports the conservation of wildlife and natural habitats. It aims to provide economic benefits to local communities while promoting environmental awareness.
Consider the impact of habituation: Habituation refers to the process by which animals become accustomed to human presence, reducing their stress response over time. In the case of Magellanic penguins, habituation may lead to a decreased physiological response to stressors such as tourists.
Explore the role of corticosterone: Corticosterone is a hormone involved in the stress response in birds. It is secreted by the adrenal glands and can affect various physiological processes, including metabolism and immune function. Assessing changes in corticosterone levels can indicate how stress affects penguins.
Analyze gene expression related to stress: When animals experience stress, it can lead to changes in gene expression, particularly in genes related to metabolic processes. In penguins, genes for liver enzymes involved in converting amino acids to glucose may be affected by stress, influencing energy metabolism.
Compare habituated and non-habituated penguins: Habituated penguins, accustomed to human presence, may exhibit a reduced stress response compared to non-habituated penguins. Therefore, non-habituated penguins might show a greater change in the expression of genes for liver enzymes due to a stronger stress response when exposed to tourists.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ecotourism and Wildlife Conservation

Ecotourism is a form of sustainable travel that supports conservation efforts and local communities. By attracting tourists to natural areas, it can increase the economic value of wildlife conservation for local people, encouraging them to protect habitats and species. In the context of the Magellanic penguins in Argentina, ecotourism may influence their behavior and stress responses due to frequent human interaction.
Stress Response in Animals

Animals respond to stressors through physiological changes, often involving the secretion of hormones like corticosterone. This hormone helps manage energy by converting proteins and fats into glucose, preparing the animal to cope with stress. In penguins, habituation to human presence might alter their stress response, potentially affecting corticosterone levels and gene expression related to stress adaptation.
Habituation and Gene Expression

Habituation is the process by which animals become accustomed to repeated exposure to stimuli, such as human presence, reducing their stress response over time. This can lead to changes in gene expression, particularly in genes related to stress and metabolism. In penguins, habituated individuals may show different patterns of gene expression for liver enzymes involved in converting amino acids to glucose compared to non-habituated ones, reflecting their adaptation to frequent tourist visits.
