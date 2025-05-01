Lipid Nanoparticles

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are small lipid-based carriers that encapsulate nucleic acids, such as RNA, to facilitate their delivery into cells. They are composed of lipids, phospholipids, and cholesterol, which help stabilize the RNA and enhance cellular uptake. LNPs are particularly important in mRNA vaccine technology, as they protect the RNA from degradation and promote efficient delivery to target cells.