What is a biodiversity “hotspot”?
a. an area where an all-taxon survey is under way
b. a habitat with high NPP
c. an area with high species richness and high threat to those species
Why is the common phrase "humans and animals" not accurate in biology? Suggest one way that a more scientific outlook could boost conservation efforts.
Some biologists prefer to focus efforts on preserving endangered species while others prefer to focus on preserving ecosystems. What is your advice to biologists, based on the evidence?
Explain why the construction of wildlife corridors can help maintain genetic diversity in a fragmented landscape.
The population size of mountain pine beetles in the American Northwest has long been held in check by freezing temperatures during the winters. As winters warm, populations of pine beetles are increasing, killing whitebark pine forest. Grizzly bears rely on the nuts of whitebark pine trees. Do you think climate change is affecting the fitness of the grizzly bear population?
a. No, because climate change is affecting the beetles, not the bears.
b. Yes, because climate change is decreasing the food supply of the bears, which means they will be less strong.
c. Yes, because climate change is decreasing the food supply of the bears, which is likely to reduce their ability to survive or reproduce.