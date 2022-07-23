What community property does the red arrow in the model represent? a. high resilience b. low resistance c. high resistance
Why is the common phrase "humans and animals" not accurate in biology? Suggest one way that a more scientific outlook could boost conservation efforts.
Key Concepts
Humans as Animals
Scientific Classification
Conservation Efforts
What is a biodiversity “hotspot”?
a. an area where an all-taxon survey is under way
b. a habitat with high NPP
c. an area with high species richness and high threat to those species
Biologists claim that the all-taxa survey now under way at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the United States will improve their ability to estimate the total number of species living today. Discuss the benefits and limitations that this data set will provide in understanding the extent of global biodiversity.
Some biologists prefer to focus efforts on preserving endangered species while others prefer to focus on preserving ecosystems. What is your advice to biologists, based on the evidence?
Explain why the construction of wildlife corridors can help maintain genetic diversity in a fragmented landscape.