Ch. 54 - Biodiversity and Conservation Ecology
Chapter 54, Problem 10

The maps shown here chronicle the loss of old-growth forest (more than 200 years old) that occurred in the United States. In your opinion, under what conditions is it ethical for conservationists who live in the United States to lobby government officials in Brazil, Indonesia, and other tropical countries to slow the rate of loss of old-growth forest?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Old-Growth Forests

Old-growth forests are ecosystems characterized by trees that are typically over 200 years old, featuring complex structures and rich biodiversity. These forests provide critical habitats for numerous species, contribute to carbon storage, and play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Their preservation is essential for sustaining biodiversity and mitigating climate change.
Conservation Ethics

Conservation ethics involves the moral principles guiding the protection of natural resources and ecosystems. It raises questions about the responsibilities of individuals and organizations in advocating for environmental protection, especially in foreign contexts. Ethical conservationists must consider cultural, social, and economic factors when lobbying for environmental policies in other countries.
International Environmental Policy

International environmental policy refers to the frameworks and agreements that govern how countries collaborate to address global environmental issues. This includes treaties and conventions aimed at protecting biodiversity and forests. Understanding these policies is crucial for conservationists when engaging with governments in tropical countries, as they must navigate complex legal and diplomatic landscapes.
