Do you drink coffee? A lot of people do—coffee is a major tropical crop, valued at over \$100 billion per year. The most popular species of coffee, Coffea arabica, originated in Africa and is now planted extensively in Central and South America. The pest called the coffee berry borer beetle (Hypothenemus hampeii) moved along with the coffee and is a major problem for coffee farmers, sometimes destroying half of the coffee crop in mature plantations.
Based on what you have learned in this chapter about global trends in terrestrial ecosystems, what is currently the largest threat to the wet tropical forests in Central America?
a. Habitat destruction, such as the clearing of forests for coffee plantations
b. Exotic species, such as the introduction of coffee berry borers
c. Pollution, such as the use of pesticides in coffee plantations
d. Climate change, such as changes in precipitation patterns

Identify the context of the problem: The problem discusses the impact of coffee cultivation on wet tropical forests in Central America.
Consider the options provided: a) habitat destruction, b) exotic species, c) pollution, d) climate change.
Evaluate each option based on its potential impact on wet tropical forests: Habitat destruction involves clearing forests, which directly reduces forest area. Exotic species can disrupt local ecosystems. Pollution from pesticides can harm biodiversity. Climate change can alter precipitation patterns, affecting forest health.
Relate the options to global trends in terrestrial ecosystems: Habitat destruction is a significant global issue, often leading to loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services.
Determine which option aligns most closely with the largest threat to wet tropical forests, considering the context of coffee cultivation and its environmental impacts.

Habitat Destruction

Habitat destruction refers to the process by which natural habitats are altered or eliminated, often due to human activities such as agriculture, urbanization, and deforestation. In the context of coffee plantations, clearing forests to make way for coffee crops can lead to significant loss of biodiversity and disruption of ecosystems, posing a major threat to wet tropical forests in Central America.
Exotic Species

Exotic species, also known as invasive species, are organisms introduced to new environments where they are not native. These species can outcompete native species for resources, leading to ecological imbalance. The coffee berry borer beetle is an example of an exotic species that has become a pest in coffee-growing regions, causing substantial damage to crops and affecting local ecosystems.
Climate Change

Climate change involves long-term alterations in temperature, precipitation, and other atmospheric conditions. It can impact ecosystems by changing habitat conditions, affecting species distribution, and altering agricultural productivity. In Central America, shifts in precipitation patterns due to climate change can threaten wet tropical forests, influencing both biodiversity and the viability of coffee plantations.
